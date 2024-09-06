Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

