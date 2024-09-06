Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

