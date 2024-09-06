Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
