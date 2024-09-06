Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.13 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average is $233.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

