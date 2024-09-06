Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWX opened at $79.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

