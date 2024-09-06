Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,105 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

