Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $408.46 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.68.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.