Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.