Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $12,094,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.