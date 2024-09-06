Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.