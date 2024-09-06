Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

