Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,471,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

