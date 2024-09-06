Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD opened at $221.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

