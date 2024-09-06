Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 610.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,768 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $404.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

