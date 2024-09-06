Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 650,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,121,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 703,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.14 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

