Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 115,418 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 296.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,121,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,650,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,129 shares of company stock worth $1,687,045. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

