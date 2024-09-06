Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.36 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.17%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

