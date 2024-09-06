Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.