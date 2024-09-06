Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $127.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

