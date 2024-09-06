Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,001,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 724,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

