Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of RDVI opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

