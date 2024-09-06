Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 132.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 255,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,883,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

