Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,270,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VLUE opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

