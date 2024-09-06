Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.