Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

