Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

