Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

DMBS stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

