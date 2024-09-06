Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.