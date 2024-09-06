Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

