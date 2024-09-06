Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,813,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

