Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 3,159 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.49 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.