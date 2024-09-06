Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 858 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

