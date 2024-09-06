Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

