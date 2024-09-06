Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 65,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.