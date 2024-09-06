Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $621.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.71. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

