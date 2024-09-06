Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

