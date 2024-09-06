Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 279 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.