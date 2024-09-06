Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 355 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

