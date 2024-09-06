Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 466 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

