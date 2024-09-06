Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 94 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.