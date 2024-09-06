Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $439.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

