Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

