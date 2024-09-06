Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $147.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

