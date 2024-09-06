Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

