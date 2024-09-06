Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $285,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $504.54 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.39, a PEG ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

