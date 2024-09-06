Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

