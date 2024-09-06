Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 927.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 619.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.3571 dividend. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

