Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.