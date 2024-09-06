Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.