Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,927.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

